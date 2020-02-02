The Chiefs Groundskeeper, who has worked on 11 Super Bowls, can finally look at one in the stands with his wife

MIAMI – The Kansas City Chiefs organization sent every single employee and guest to the Super Bowl this weekend, all expenses paid. The WDAF met an employee whose trip is something special.

Doug Schallenberg absorbs everything. He has been with the Chiefs for 40 years and does property maintenance for 11 Super Bowls. He has never been able to sit in the stands and watch the game with his wife.

“It’s been a dream to be with the organization for 40 years, to do the projects and property maintenance I’ve done in the past 40 years, and to take my wife with me,” said Schallenberg.

“So I did 11 of them (Super Bowls) and this will be the first time we actually sit in the stands.”

When asked if he would examine the field on Sunday, he said that he would not. He knows the people who worked on it, some of them from the Chiefs organization, and he knows it will be in top shape.