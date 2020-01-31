The child was hit by a vehicle in Tampa, MPs say

The U.S. Olympics 2020 softball team trained at Florida Southern College in Lakeland on Thursday afternoon



Local uses rare diseases to bring forth new inventions



xLanyard demo



5 years after the death of a patient with special needs, the Pasco dentist can expect to lose his license



The persecution of the police ends in the Polk woman’s yard, the path of destruction remains



30,000 strands of pearls collected at the Tampa Bay Beautiful After Gasparilla Cleanup event



What these Gibbs HS kids do on the toilet goes viral



Where’s Baby Andrew? According to MPs, there is no evidence that a newborn was missing in Pasco County



Teachers wrap up the Polk Co. school board meeting



Solar Vortex: The first water slide with two tails opens on Adventure Island



Raw video: Take a look behind the scenes of Solar Vortex construction on Adventure Island



Strip club suit update

