The child was hit by a vehicle in Tampa, MPs say

By
Jermaine Hoffman
-
0
41
Brooksville teen charged with attempted murder

The U.S. Olympics 2020 softball team trained at Florida Southern College in Lakeland on Thursday afternoon

Local uses rare diseases to bring forth new inventions

xLanyard demo

5 years after the death of a patient with special needs, the Pasco dentist can expect to lose his license

The persecution of the police ends in the Polk woman’s yard, the path of destruction remains

30,000 strands of pearls collected at the Tampa Bay Beautiful After Gasparilla Cleanup event

What these Gibbs HS kids do on the toilet goes viral

Where’s Baby Andrew? According to MPs, there is no evidence that a newborn was missing in Pasco County

Teachers wrap up the Polk Co. school board meeting

Solar Vortex: The first water slide with two tails opens on Adventure Island

Raw video: Take a look behind the scenes of Solar Vortex construction on Adventure Island

Strip club suit update

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR