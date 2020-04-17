The child who disappeared in 2014 is emaciated but lives six years later

Penelope inks were found alive, but emaciated six years after her last view, with an improved computer image published before her rescue, giving an idea of ​​what it might look like now (photos: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

The child who disappeared in 2014 was lost but alive by FBI agents six years later. Penelope Inks was tracked down at a hotel in Madisonville, Texas earlier this month, six years after it disappeared at age 11.

Philip Klein, who was employed by Father Penelope to find the young man, explained: “She ate her first meal. She didn’t want to eat. She lived with Dr. Pepper and sweets. She is skinny. He weighed 74 pounds at the age of 16. She is confused who to trust, who not to trust. “

Penelope now looks after the protection of children and will be returned to his father after receiving a mental and physical health assessment. The young man disappeared along with his naked model, mother Heather, after father Penelope received sole protection.

Heather is said to have been running away for six years, using serious nicknames that she created to avoid detection by officers pursuing Penelope. The teenager was rescued after a woman with a nickname, who is known to be used by Heather Inks, called the police to say that her ex-husband was trying to poison her.

Heather Inks, Penelope’s mother, pictured, allegedly abducted her after she was taken care of and has since been arrested

Explaining his emotions about Penelope’s discovery, Klein said: “Relief for father. Relief for a child that he doesn’t have to run all over the United States with his mother, who is a criminal at best, is an animal at worst. “

Investigators were able to trace the place where the connection came from, and they found Penelope abandoned and starving at the Days Inn hotel. Klein praised the skills of law enforcement officers who tracked down Penelope, saying KTRK: “I can’t say enough about the FBI. I can’t say enough about the Madisonville Police Department, Madison County Sheriff Department, 911 dispatchers, everyone who raised their antennas and said, “Oh, we have a problem here. It seems like maybe she. ‘ “

Heather Inks has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and is detained without detention until her next trial in court.