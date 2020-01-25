The children’s book author is writing a new book about Gasparilla

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Gasparilla Parade has been part of Tampa since 1904.

The Gasparilla Children’s Parade has existed for more than 70 years and became much larger in 2002.

The Gasparilla pirate invasion is big, exciting and colorful.

In all this time, with all this history, nobody has yet written a children’s book about Gasparilla.

Jane Johnson is a children’s book author who lives in Tampa and met Gasparilla 25 years ago.

“It was just amazing, all the action and activity, and I thought it was really fun. It’s really colorful, there’s a whole pirate language and everything that happens and everything I’ve never seen. I just loved it, ”said Johnson.

Johnson thought someone had written a children’s book about the event. She visited many different shops in Tampa to find a book, and when she found out that there was none, she decided to produce one herself.

She invented the character “Benjy Blake, a rat with a relative in Tampa.

“I really wanted a little figure and not a person because I wanted the parade to be viewed from the perspective of someone who really is a little figure who looks at all of these actions. It just seems puffed up and more exciting. Said Johnson.

Her book “Gasparilla Rat” traces the story of “Benjy Blake” when he flies to Tampa and makes his first experiences with the Gasparilla Parade.

“When you read the book, you will find that there is a lot of emotion in the book, a lot of excitement, and some drama,” said Johnson.

You can find out all about the drama and see the adventure of “Benjy Blake” by picking up an issue of “Gasparilla Rat”.

Johnson says they offer free delivery of the book to everyone in Tampa and says it can be found here.

LATEST CONTRIBUTIONS