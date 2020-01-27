The Chinese coronavirus quarantine, such as the use of an “atomic bomb,” says an expert

Although China’s response to the new coronavirus outbreak is praised in comparison with the treatment of the SARS epidemic, some suggest officials may have gone too far by ordering a quarantine from the city of Wuhan.

Meanwhile, the virus reports that it can spread before symptoms occur – making it much more difficult to control – that the international community needs to step up its screening at airports, says a leading infectious disease expert.

The latest figures reported on Sunday reveal more than 2,700 infections. Canada has said it has discovered its first case, a man in his 50s who was in Wuhan before flying to Toronto. The US has confirmed cases in the state of Washington, Chicago, Southern California, and Arizona. And a small number of cases have been found in Thailand, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Nepal, France, and Australia. But almost all cases come from China.

The epidemic has revived the memories of the SARS outbreak that originated in China and killed nearly 800 as it spread throughout the world in 2002 and 2003.

“Response is very different”

“Their response is vastly different from this virus compared to the response to SARS nearly 20 years ago, when they were somewhat secretive about their data,” said Aileen Marty, a professor of infectious diseases at Florida International University. “They openly share their data.”

Regarding their response to public health, they have clearly taken “extreme measures” by planning to build new hospitals and quarantining millions of people in Wuhan within weeks, said Kristian Andersen, director of genomics of infectious diseases at Scripps Research. Translational Institute.

Wuhan, the city at the center of the crisis, remains locked with no flights, trains or buses in or out.

Howard Markel, director of the Center for the History of Medicine at the University of Michigan, and author of Quarantine! and When Germs Travel, believes that Chinese officials may do more harm than good with these actions.

“Having studied these issues during my medical and academic career, I am surprised at what is already the greatest quarantine in history,” Markel wrote in an opinion piece for The Washington Post.

“As a historian of quarantine and epidemics – someone who has read, seen or written sad stories too often – I am not very optimistic that things will work out.”

As a precaution, people are wearing masks because of the corona virus outbreak while waiting for arrival at the international terminal at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Canadian health officials have announced a first suspected case in Ontario. (Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press)

In an interview with CBC News, Markel said that making such a decision is incredibly difficult because officials don’t want to respond too early or too late. Yet, he said, he would not necessarily have closed or closed cities because the word “quarantine” caused panic.

“It does prevent the movement of goods in and out of those places – food, water, medicine, healthcare people.”

Also, the death rates may ultimately show that the deaths caused by the virus are not much greater than those caused by seasonal flu.

“You don’t quarantine for seasonal flu because it’s so draconian and it’s so disturbing,” he said. “This is like an atomic bomb for health options.”

Unprecedented scale

Dr. Isaac Bogoch, infectious disease doctor at the General Hospital in Toronto, agreed that the scale on which the quarantine is implemented is unprecedented.

“What it tells me and what it tells the world community is that clearly … senior officials recognize this as a major problem in China. And that they will go to any result, they will do everything to get it under control ,” he said.

“Whether or not this will be effective is one of the bigger questions. People have these very strong opinions, you say,” well, travel bans have never worked in the past. “And I don’t disagree with that. But in the same sense, we’ve never seen a travel ban like this ever implemented.”

Tom Inglesby, director of the Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health’s Center for Health Security, tweeted that “he was deeply concerned that large-scale quarantine for nCoV would not be effective and could have major negative consequences.”

Large quarantine will place a huge burden on the government to ensure that food, medicines and basic needs continue to flow routinely

city ​​and reach the many millions of people they need. A long-term logistics company like this in large cities has never happened before. (7 / x)

He said that such quarantines could harm diagnosis and isolation efforts, make people less confident in the overall response and less likely to report their disease themselves.

But Marty, who spent 31 days in Nigeria and led an international team to help fight the Ebola outbreak, said it was more alarming to her that new studies have shown that people are spreading the virus before they show symptoms.

“Someone who does not know that they are being exposed and is not symptomatic, looking good and feeling good can already give a virus to their neighbors,” she said.

What that means for the international community, she said, is a more robust screening process at airports.

Airports in different countries are already using scanners to measure the temperature of passengers arriving from China.

But Marty said it’s more important to ask passengers questions.

“What we have to do are the other things we do at the point of entry, that is, talk to (the passengers).” Where have you been? With who have you been? ” Because that is our best clue that you are a risky person, “said Marty.

“And then every country has to take measures to track people whose answers are related. And one thing we are not doing yet … we have to screen every airport that has direct flights from China.”