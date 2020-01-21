The Chinese court sentenced former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei to prison

January 21 (UPI) – Meng Hongwei, the former head of the global law enforcement agency Interpol, was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for corruption on Tuesday.

Meng, 66, was sentenced at the No. 1 Intermediate People’s Court in Tianjin and fined nearly $ 300,000 after being sentenced to more than $ 2 million as head of Interpol for bribery and kickback charges was.

The court ordered Meng to serve thirteen and a half years.

Meng, who was expelled from the Chinese Communist Party last year, previously admitted to using his position to help companies and individuals make illegal profits. Tuesday he accepted the verdict and said he would not appeal.

He was sentenced more than a year after Meng’s sudden disappearance in October 2018 when he traveled to China from his home in Lyon, France – a disappearance that prompted his wife Grace to file a missing person report. He later showed up and the Chinese Ministry of Public Security accused him of bribery.

Some cite Meng’s case as an example of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s new efforts against corruption.