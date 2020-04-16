The Chinese government’s ‘almost shame’ on the missed opportunity, says the former top diplomat

OTTAWA – Two former diplomats have warned that the Liberal government’s silence in China could bolster the country’s ongoing brutal actions on the world stage, amid fears Chinese officials are actively ignoring World Health Organization in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

David Mulroney, who served as Canada’s ambassador to China in Beijing between 2009 and 2012, said Ottawa’s “almost embarrassing” posture toward China in recent weeks was a missed opportunity to recognize the country’s shortcomings in the outbreak of the virus.

China has been criticized for providing potential misinformation to the WHO, especially in the early weeks of the spread of COVID-19, which on the left of world leaders is largely unprepared for the virus.

Guy Saint-Jacques, who served as Canada’s envoy to China from 2012 to 2016, said leaders in Canada and elsewhere had to call for a full WHO investigation after it inadvertently returned information from observers in Beijing may not be accurate.

He also denounced recent “unexplained” comments by Health Minister Patty Hajdu, dismissing claims about Chinese misrepresentations as “conspiracy theories” originating “on the Internet.”

Mulroney said Ottawa’s recent silence was part of a long-standing natural disguise of Chinese aggression, largely due to its tendency to retaliate and its growing economy. But one does not want to acknowledge that even the possibility of Chinese mistakes can sow public distrust.

“Ottawa does not seem to be able to shake this tendency to thrive,” he said in an interview with the National Post.

“I am not suggesting that we need to insult China or provoke a conflict. We should only be guided by facts. And now the facts argue for the case that China is inefficient, which is not clear. conspiracy theory. “

“When you begin to recognize the truth, positive and corrective action is possible. As long as you do not object, there is no hope of action that will alleviate the situation. This is a tremendous missed opportunity and it is not too late for the government to slowly spin the ship, ”Mulroney said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau raised repeated questions about the WHO this week, after President Donald Trump said he would withdraw funding from the organization.

Then on Thursday, Trudeau approached to acknowledge some of the criticism of China and the WHO, saying “questions were being asked” about the organization, “but at the same time it was really important to stay coordinated as we passed by here. “

Both former ambassadors said Trump’s threat to immediately withdraw funding from the WHO would effortlessly endanger the organization at a critical time.

Saint-Jacques, acknowledging that Ottawa is in a “delicate” position in relation to China, said world leaders should call a thorough review of WHO’s handling of the pandemic once it is under control.

“You have to draw a line,” Saint-Jacques said. “You need to stop this behavior. You must recognize that if you deal with this issue more clearly we can avoid an international crisis that has led to one of the greatest setbacks of our time.”

Ottawa does not seem to shake this tendency to go down

The Trudeau government has repeatedly been forced to navigate tense relations with China, especially after Canadian authorities arrested the head of financial telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies in 2018, at the request of the U.S.

An attempt by Trudeau early on in his leadership to generate a free trade deal with the country quickly disappeared, after Chinese officials made it clear that they were not interested in some of the “progressive” elements Canada had placed , including proposals around environmental and gender-based policy. evaluation.

“The Cabinet has not fully realized what I call the dark side of China,” Saint-Jacques said of the trade mission.

WHO’s criticism began to intensify on January 14, when Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the organization’s director-general, tweeted a message almost identical to the Chinese government, saying the researchers “found no clear evidence human-to-human transmission ”of coronavirus.

By January 20 Chinese officials had finally confirmed that the virus could spread through human contact, and would close the city of Wuhan, where the virus originated. Another week passed before the WHO announced a public health emergency.

On February 6, weeks after the body was designated an emergency health service, the organization released a press release calling on countries to avoid imposing travel restrictions or “medical unnecessary restrictions “against China, saying such moves could be” fuel racism “against the country. .

These directories are absorbed by national governments around the world, thus governed by the scope and nature of COVID-19.

The WHO director-general dismissed most criticisms of his organization as unnecessary “politics” on the issue, but said the virus had exposed some shortcomings in the United Nations group.

“Without a doubt, areas for improvement will be identified and lessons will be learned for all of us. But for now, our focus – my focus – is to stop this virus and save lives.”

