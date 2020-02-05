The Chinese Museum in NYC has allowed archives to be retrieved from fire-damaged buildings

February 5 (UPI) – New York Museum of Chinese in America employees have begun the final phase of removing artwork and archives from the long-term camp that was damaged by fire last month.

The recovery process started on January 29, less than a week after the fire damaged the Manhattan building. The facility is also a community and dance center.

In addition to damaging the building, the fire caused injuries to 10 people, including nine firefighters.

The museum staff initially feared that the fire would destroy the entire archived collection – around 85,000 museum pieces. However, when they entered the building last week, they were able to retrieve at least 100 boxes of material worth about a third of the collection.

A statement on the MOCA website said that initial estimates indicated that about 80 percent of the items were water-damaged, but much of the collection “appears to be salvageable”.

On Tuesday, the New York City Fire Department and the NYC Building Department determined that the rest of the building was safely accessible and workers could start removing the rest of the collection.

“They were very sensitive,” MOCA exhibition director Herb Tam told the New York Daily News. “It will be very difficult to survive this type of fire and water damage. Those who were pulled last week have suffered quite a lot of damage from them.”

Some of the paintings and sculptures were so delicate that staff and volunteers brought the items to the museum and delivered them by hand instead of loading them into trucks.

MOCA is dedicated to collecting artifacts and artwork related to Chinese immigration to the United States. The collection includes the largest archive of the Chinese American Times, a rare Chinese typewriter from 1926, textiles, photos and other rare artifacts.