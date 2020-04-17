The Chinese Pony.ai launches an autonomous food delivery service in the United States in the midst of the blockade of the coronavirus

Chinese autonomous vehicle startup Pony.ai has launched a self-driving delivery service in Irvine, California, to help meet growing food orders during the coronavirus block.

The service, launched in collaboration with the Los Angeles-based e-commerce platform Yamibuy, allows area residents to receive purchases of daily necessities at home in a “contactless” manner, the company announced Friday.

With an initial fleet of 10 autonomous vehicles, each should load 10 to 20 packages per trip and deliver around 100 per day. However, the operation is not completely without a human touch: a security operator is required on all trips, who also acts as a delivery person to place the package at the customer’s door.

The move follows the Pony.ai hail program that has been operating in Irvine since November, which was the first of its kind in California. The service, introduced together with the South Korean car manufacturer Hyundai Motor Group, allows commuters to greet an autonomous passage on request or to take a shared carpool with multiple commuters through an app.

Founded in 2016 by two former Google senior engineers, the company was valued at over US $ 3 billion after a round of financing conducted by the Japanese automaker Toyota in February. The startup counts Sequoia Capital and Fidelity International among its supporters.

Qualcomm launches a handheld self-driving computer

With robotaxi operations in both China and the United States, Pony.ai is among the numerous autonomous driving start-ups that took off in China, competing locally with bigger rivals such as Baidu and internationally with Google, whose leading unit Autonomous Waymo is an industry leader.

The holy grail for these companies is to reach level 5 in autonomous driving – where an autonomous car can carry out driving tasks in all environmental and road conditions, or better than a human driver.

However, marketing is a big challenge for companies as they have to make the technology truly reliable. Chinese companies including TuSimple and AutoX have managed autonomous delivery pilot services in the United States over the past two years.

The link with Yamibuy for autonomous deliveries is a “milestone in its commercialization progress” and opens up new possibilities for the logistics sector in the future, said Pony.ai in his statement.

The service is expected to offer Irvine communities a “safer and more convenient” option and help curb the spread of coronavirus, he added.

