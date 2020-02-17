[the-chinese-press-tour-&-#-39-no-time-to-die-&-#-39-was-canceled-thanks-to-coronavirus]

%MINIFYHTMLa41e7d8c048a899fbf0b8b061c27d42911%

Common paintings

The lethal outbreak of Coronavirus that killed hundreds of people today and contaminated thousands has led James Bond bosses to abandon any marketing occasion in China.

The press tour and the premiere of James Bond in China have been ruled out due to the coronavirus epidemic.

"No time to die"it opened in Beijing in April 2020, but the fantastic occasion and a subsequent tour of the nation were being canceled right after the final decision of Chinese officials to near 70,000 cinemas in an effort and hard work to end the distribute of the illness, which has now claimed the Lives of extra than 1,600 people.

The latest Bond motion picture: Daniel CraigThe final one particular will open up in North The united states on April 10.