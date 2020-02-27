the-choose:-the-sun’s-out-(lastly),-but-it-is-raining-acm-awards-in-nashville

Close

It is really raining ACM Awards nominations in Nashville. The 55th once-a-year Academy of Place New music Awards introduced Thursday which of the genre’s brightest stars stand to compete at the upcoming present, held in Las Vegas this April. From Maren Morris to Justin Bieber (seriously), here is a whole list of nominees.

Keith City, your new ACMs host

Celebrated guitarist-songwriter (and pointed out Iron Maiden admirer) Keith Urban steps into internet hosting obligations for the approaching clearly show, a initial for the reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year.

Who bought snubbed?

So … who’s not on the nomination checklist this year? From Tanya Tucker to Garth Brooks, we’ve got your snubs and surprises protected (together with an surprising shout out to Midtown watering hole Loser’s). Dig into the listing in this article.

Sounds from Nashville

Sheryl Crow is throwing a sidewalk sale in Nashville this weekend (with a reward acoustic set!).

is throwing a sidewalk sale in Nashville this weekend (with a reward acoustic set!). Christian music preferred Amy Grant was honored this week at a Nashville fundraiser for cancer investigate.

was honored this week at a Nashville fundraiser for cancer investigate. “The Lion King,” “The Band’s Go to” and “Necessarily mean Girls” top the subsequent Broadway period at TPAC.

Your weekend soundtrack

Thursday: Will have to-see nation music upstart Jenny Tolman plays a no cost exhibit at The Local pop-punk staple The Surprise Years gig at The Cowan.

Will have to-see nation music upstart plays a no cost exhibit at The Local pop-punk staple gig at The Cowan. Friday: Acclaimed blues group Tedeschi Trucks Band continues a weekend residency at the Ryman Auditorium “After Have been Brothers,” a new rock documentary chronicling The Band , opens at Belcourt.

Acclaimed blues group continues a weekend residency at the Ryman Auditorium “After Have been Brothers,” a new rock documentary chronicling , opens at Belcourt. Saturday : Bottom’s up! Downtown bar Alley Faucets hosts a Nashville Mimosa Competition Nashville SC opens its inaugural period with a match at Nissan Stadium.

: Bottom’s up! Downtown bar Alley Faucets hosts a opens its inaugural period with a match at Nissan Stadium. Sunday: Bluegrass songwriter Sierra Hull performs third and Lindsley, part of Lightning 100’s “Nashville Sunday Evening” sequence.

This just isn’t a different ACMs story. Assure.

Take a crack from award present overload to examine The Tennessean’s profile on Soccer Mommy, a 22-year-previous Nashville rock musician earning global acclaim.

Mark your calendar

Classic rock staple Styx returns to the Ryman in Might.

returns to the Ryman in Might. “Way Down We Go” rock act KALEO plays Ascend Amphitheater in August.

plays Ascend Amphitheater in August. Santana and Earth, Wind & Hearth provide an approaching summer season tour to Bridgestone Arena.

Spin this song

Speaking of Keith Urban, the Grammy Award-winning entertainer celebrated his new gig as ACMs host by releasing a new tune. Hear to “God Whispered Your Name” here.

