The Christian Funderalalist says sin is deadlier than a coronavirus

Christian fundamentalist

Ken Ham, in front of his “big” ship. (Luke Sharrett / To The Washington Post via Getty)

Institutionalist Christian Ken Ham said that sin is more deadly than coronaviruses, with 100 percent deaths, while only speculating about the death of PinkNews journalists.

Ham is the CEO and co-founder of Answers in Genesis, which owns the Creation Museum and Ark Encounter, Noah’s amusement park.

Last week, aham was angry at about two comic ducks carrying out the protests in the Disney reboot of DuckTales, which he said was “encouraging” children in this evil world that is destructive to the family “.

However, the new Earth creator was furious when PinkNews released the comment.

A new Facebook correspondent, Mr Ham, said: “The hospital article wrote about me and this topic.

He added that if he wished the title would be “150,000 people die every day on the planet, and Ken Ham is worried about their spiritual life and eternal life because of the distant epidemic of sin”, adding, not knowing anything about the illness. because “the god of this world hath blinded the eyes of them that believe not.”

What is another name: Abortion, Gay Marriage, Same Sex, Transgender, Agender, Null gendered, non-binary, intersex: Sin!

– Ken Ham (@aigkenham) March 31, 2017

Then, all of a sudden, he continued to consider the death of the journalist and whether he cared about those who had died of COVID-19.

Ken Ham wrote: “Yes, the worst epidemic – sin – is so angry about us that it dies 100 percent. I predict a journalist about me will one day die.

“According to the non-Christian, why do they care when people die? … If you die then you don’t know that you exist, why do they care about the dead?”

The fundamentalist, whose organization defines “homosexuality, homosexuality, cultural exchanges, transgeitism, transvestitism and non-use” as “twisted and deceptive”, seems to be complicated by the difference in mortality and human bodies.

He added: “We are here in business and many politicians say they want to stop the death. But they cannot stop the illegal activities because everyone will die.”

Ham acknowledged that “we need to do everything we can to fight disease and help the sick”, but his request was not for patients, or for future workers, or for researchers trying to develop vaccines, even economically.

He said: “Pray that we can open the Ark Encounter and the Creation Museum in keeping with all the health needs, so that we can help many people with the most important message in their spiritual life. The truth of God’s Word is a saving message.”

Yes, really.