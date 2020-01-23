The Christian Liberal Party sues TVN for glorifying North Korea in “Crash Landing On You”

TvN’s “Crash Landing on You” was charged with violating the National Security Law (NSA) for glorifying North Korea.

On January 22, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency revealed that it was investigating a charge by the Christian Liberal Party against tvN on January 9.

“Crash Landing on You” tells the story of a wealthy heiress named Yoon Se Ri (performed by Son Ye Jin) who finds himself trapped in North Korea after a paragliding incident. She is discovered by the North Korean soldier Ri Jung Hyuk (played by Hyun Bin), who falls in love with her while helping her to hide.

In a statement released on January 10, the Christian Liberal Party explained, “North Korea has never lowered the guns it once directed at us. Following a president and a broadcasting company who are unable to differentiate enemies, our citizens were incited. “

They continued, “Following the national security law, anti-national organizations that jeopardize the existence of South Korea must not be praised or followed. We want the instigators to be investigated as soon as possible and be severely punished. “

Article 7, article 1, of the law on national security stipulates: “knowingly compromising the existence, security or the fundamental order of liberal democracy and praising, supporting, announcing and / or respecting anti-national organizations by receiving orders or as a participating member, or the publicity and / or promotion of national affairs will result in a maximum of seven years of penal servitude. “

A police official said, “We have not officially opened investigations and are still investigating the matter.” They added: “Legal precedent to punish dramas containing false content as an NSA violation is rare. “

TvN’s “Crash Landing On You” is currently scheduled for a broadcast change due to the Lunar New Year and will not be released this week.

