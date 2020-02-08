‘The Chronicles of Lord Asunaro’: time drama, modern satire

One of the latest novels by Red Circle Minis, “The Chronicles of Lord Asunaro” by Kanji Hanawa, is far more extensive than its size suggests.

The Chronicles of Lord Asunaro, by Kanji Hanawa Translated by Meredith McKinney.

72 pages

RED CIRCLE MINIS, fiction.

On one level, it is an ironic test of feudal Japan, while Hanawa happily follows the permutations of the young heir Asunaro and waits forever “one day” to be the master, hence his nickname, a play on words with the word “asu” (tomorrow ) and “narō” (will).

Asunaro is also waiting to find meaning in life. His sublime position forces him to find meaning in the meaningless, and the novel tells of his struggles within the narrow confines of a noble’s life. Complemented by Meredith McKinney’s ingenious translation, the narrow volume captures a special taste of the time.

How can you resist sluggish employment when everything is presented to you on a golden plate of privilege? Although located in feudal Japan, the book has something new as a satire for our own time. When he answers this question, Hanawa cleverly exposes the yawning gap between young people and their elders.

Asunaro’s learned father is desperate for his heir’s meager abilities in dealing with swords and sport, which are consistent with the newly discovered peace across the country. But later in life, in his unsuccessful quest to win the love of his muse, Asunaro becomes an accomplished poet and lover of literature. It is a strange conflict of the past with our own present that amazes the reader at the narrow gap between humanity and excess.