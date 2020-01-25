The Church of England leader says he first heard of God in Kenya

It is not a hidden knowledge that Christianity has spread to Africa through colonialism.

Nonetheless, the Church of England chief said he first learned of God in Africa, more specifically Kenya.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby announced this when he attended Kiburu Boys Secondary School in Kenya. The school where he taught in Central Kenya.

During his visit, the archbishop said that he was learning for the first time about “Salvation and God” in this secondary school, reports the BBC.

It’s been 46 years since he was last in Kenya, where he taught in Kiburu for a year.

He is currently in the country to meet the Anglican Church bishops and Kenyan politicians.

He met Vice President Wiliam Ruto, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

On Thursday, he visited the place where he called home during class and recorded a video message for his Twitter followers:

According to The Telegraph, the Archbishop told the Church of England how he encountered God in a “rather strange and heartwarming story”.

“Justin says that his Christian faith has dropped so much in the past eleven months that two weeks ago he thinks he’s more agnostic than Christian.

“But he felt that I had something he didn’t have, so he started praying again … and a few days ago he devoted his life again and accepted Christ as Lord since he felt much better and so too had the growing feeling to write to his father about their mutual relationships.

“It’s all a little overwhelming for me.”