The Cincinnati Reds officially sign a one-year contract for Pedro Strop

February 5 (UPI) – The Cincinnati Reds have signed a one-year, $ 1.825 million contract with right-handed Pedro Strop, the team said on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old strop has been a member of the Chicago Cubs bullpen for the past six years. Last season he was limited to 50 games due to a thigh injury and set a 2-5 record with 4.97 ERA, 10 saves and six saves.

Strop struggled in the middle of the 2019 season after his return from injury. He went 1-1 with four parades in July and 0-1 with a 9:00 ERA and a parade in August. He ended the season with a high grade and recorded an ERA of 2.00 in eleven appearances in September.

The signing was the first step for the Reds to improve their bullpen in an offensive season.

At the start of the off-season, the Reds signed infielder Mike Moustakas with a $ 64 million four-year contract and added a $ 15 million two-year contract to starter pitcher Wade Miley. Cincinnati also signed a three-year, $ 21 million contract with Shogo Akiyama, an all-star player in his home country of Japan, and a four-year, $ 64 million contract with Nick Castellanos.

The Reds appointed right-hander Sal Romano to be used on a corresponding train.