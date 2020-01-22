The Cincinnati Steakhouse unveils a lobster-themed dish named after Joe Burrow

CINCINNATI, OH – Ohio football fans are ready to regain LSU’s great quarterback Joe Burrow with open arms, and this excitement is uniquely evident.

Ohio-based Burrow is expected to be number 1 overall when the Cincinnati Bengals begin the 2020 NFL draft later this year. Locals were already excited about the prospect of Burrow’s return when championship goods appeared in town with the QB just hours after LSU had won the national title last week.

Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse in Cincinnati takes this hype to a new level and brings a special steak with a little Louisiana flair to the market. “Steak Burrow” contains a 16oz blackened Prime Ribeye with Creole Crawfish Sauce.

The restaurant also plans to donate $ 9 of each steak burrow sold to the Athens County Food Pantry, an organization the quarterback highlighted in its acceptance speech for the Heisman Trophy.