The Citrus Tower gives hope in Clermont

Clermont, Fla. — Proudly standing in the heart of Clermont as an ancient testament is the Florida Citrus Tower, one of the original roadside attractions.

Scott Hohmann said he and his family consider themselves the caretakers of a facility that opened in 1956.

“It’s a special tourist attraction and a spot for anyone who wants to know about the citrus industry,” Hohmann said. “And how it was used in Central Florida”

The tower has been open for more than 70 years, guiding guests to the 226-foot observation deck in the air.

However, after decades of old tradition, they closed the doors to increase their social distance during the pandemic.

But not everything is lost in this iconic local staple.

A little Christmas magic illuminates the night in Central Florida as the sun sets these days.

“Originally this was planned for Christmas,” Hohmann said. “But my wife and I wanted to be a blessing, so we decided to use the money to raise it. We wanted to make some of it a blessing for others, not the whole show.”

Every night, like a clock, eight dance lights illuminate the tower, astounding 135 feet.

This is just a small part of the big Christmas show we’re planning to bring back in December, but it’s what we expect from the community. “It’s great because people are taking pictures where the tower can be seen from the backyard. Our goal is to be called the Light of Hope.”

Caitlyn Jones