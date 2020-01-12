The city of Illinois mourns the death of a 21-year-old soldier who was killed in Afghanistan

Loading...

AURORA, IL (WGNTV) – A 21-year-old Aurora man was identified as one of the U.S. soldiers killed by a road bomb in Afghanistan on Saturday.

Miguel Villalon was in a vehicle hit by an IED in Kandahar Providence.

The city of Aurora said Villalon was a graduate of East Aurora High School and had proudly served in the U.S. Army.

Villalon is the second member of the Chicago Area Service to die abroad last week. On Sunday, 23-year-old Army Specialist Henry Mayfield Jr. was killed by Hazel Crest in an attack in Kenya.

Aurora published the following statement when they mourned the loss of Villalon:

“Our prayers and condolences go to the Villalon family at this tragic time,” said Aurora Mayor Richard C. Irvin, a US Army veteran. “Miguel was a young soldier with dreams of the future and a desire to change the world today. Much like all of us who moved away from our home town of Aurora to serve our country, our goal is to do our job well and return to our family and friends. Unfortunately, Miguel made the ultimate sacrifice when he saved our freedom from the front. The city of lights appears much darker due to this loss. We will stand with his family and provide support. Thank goodness, young soldier. ”

