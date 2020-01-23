The city of La Crosse trains mental health workers

Posted: Jan. 23, 2020 / 11:19 AM CST / Updated: January 23, 2020 / 11:19 AM CST

Last year, 100 percent of La Crosse police underwent mental health training.

Now the city is striving to extend this knowledge to other areas.

“In 2020, our goal is to train all of La Crosse’s employees in psychological first aid,” said Lt. Avrie Schott from the La Crosse Police Department.

They started on Wednesday with an eight-hour training course for all department heads and city leaders.

The training helps to better understand mental health and the available resources for those affected.

“Part of the class is to really understand that one in five adults has a mental illness or mental crisis in their lives,” said Shawn Kudron of the La Crosse Police Department.

Two police officers have been certified as trainers and plan to hire two more trainers soon to meet demand.

The city believes it is important to train all employees, as it is not just officers and firefighters who interact with the public every day.

“[It is also] our bus drivers, our librarians, our town hall people who may be working at a counter … some of these people on the front lines,” said Mayor Tim Kabat of the city of La Crosse.

According to the participants in the Wednesday session, the training is important not only for the city’s employees, but for La Crosse as a whole.

“The training also gives you the knowledge and understanding that we as a community can support each other,” said Schott. “Everyone. Whether you live with a mental illness or know someone with a mental illness can be a successful member of society as long as we work together.”

The program helps identify the signs and symptoms of mental illness.

With so many adults in the affected country, not only is it conveyed how you can help others, but also yourself.

“There may be people we work with and people we train in the mental health curriculum with whom we ourselves are mentally ill,” said Schott.

“The beauty of Mental Health First Aid is that there is a component of self-care,” said Kudron.

Training will continue throughout 2020 to train all full-time and part-time employees in the city.