The city of Queensland, which has been hit by drought, will receive drinking water for two years when it rains

In a southern city in Queensland, drinking water has been flowing into the dam for two years after it rained across the state.

Warwick residents, southwest of Brisbane, are now taking a break from the drought in the region.

In Leslie Dam, which supplies water to Warwick and the surrounding communities, the level has almost doubled overnight. According to SunWater, it rose from 7.66 percent to 12.64 percent between Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning.

Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie told AAP that drinking water had been flowing in Leslie Dam for two years.

“We had almost as much rain in January and February as in 2019,” she said.

The community of Stanthorpe near the NSW border also received much-needed rain.

The community officially ran out of drinking water in January when it had to transport water from Connolly Dam 60 km north of the city.

Ms. Dobie informed AAP that Connolly Dam had received good rain, but the city’s primary supply, Storm King Dam, was not enough to stop water traffic.

“We have a month of water in the Storm King Dam, but we need rain for six months to stop trucking,” she said.

In the southeast corner of the state, six dams and weirs are officially overloaded after rainfall.

Although the six dams and weirs are among the smallest in the region, they make the region optimistic.

The region around the Leslie Dam was almost lifeless a few months ago due to the paralyzing drought. / After a night of intense rain, the dam appears to have been refilled. (Twitter – Storm Australia)

The Leslie Dam in Queensland appears to have been replenished after a night of intense rain after months of crippling drought. Images: Jamie Nicol / Storm Australia.

Four of the dams are either located in or supply to an area that has been declared drought: Leslie Harrison Dam, Litter Nerang Dam, Six Mile Creek and Wappa Dam.

The overcrowded Leslie Harrison Dam, which supplies Redland City south of Brisbane, was at 76 percent capacity on Friday.

The region’s two largest dams, Wivenhoe and Sommerset, grew by around one percent each at the weekend.

The overall dam level in South East Queensland has increased by almost one percent after heavy rains at the weekend.

Southeast Queensland’s water network is 57.2 percent after the rain at the weekend.

The Hinze Dam, the Gold Coast’s main beverage supply, has reached a capacity of 88.7 percent from 86.3 percent before the weekend.