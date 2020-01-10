The city will not give in to the union in the battle for the veteran teacher salary, says mayor

Loading...

Mayor Lori Lightfoot was withdrawn in a quarrel with the Chicago Teachers Union Friday about rewarding experienced teachers, a problem that was only partially resolved at the end of the teachers’ strike last fall.

Lightfoot told reporters in the town hall that she feels “very, very confident in our position” that $ 25 million reserved in the new teacher contract for experienced teachers will be distributed in the form of bonuses – not as a wage increase as the union wants.

“We have no problem,” the mayor said. “I don’t want to start negotiating. But we were very, very clear. We have many witnesses.”

The dispute is not about the amount of money to be spent during the five-year contract – both parties agree that their deal includes $ 25 million from the 10,000 most experienced and longest serving teachers in the school district.

But that amount, according to CPS and city officials, was the extent of the agreement reached at the time, and the two parties only agreed to work out the rest of the details later.

The CTU says, however, that the agreement dictated that the money go to basic salary increases, and that all that remained to negotiate after the strike was in which years the pay increases would affect the career of a teacher.

According to the trade union interpretation, the payments would be merged and the district would eventually remain on the hook to continue to pay the pay increases after the contract expires in five years, whereas if the money are bonuses, the district would not.

CTU Vice President Stacy Davis Gates responded to Lightfoot on Friday and said, “This would not be the first time the mayor has done anything wrong and misunderstood collective bargaining.”

“We’ve been through that for 11 days,” said Davis Gates.

Trade union leaders have said that pay increases are needed to retain some of the district’s most loyal employees.

“Our experienced teachers keep school communities in stable spaces because they are experienced and know and learn and teach,” she said. “If we cannot, because society offers them the kind of respect, dignity and compensation that their professionalism and expertise speaks, then we are in trouble as a school district.”

Lightfoot said she would not “go into the details” of the debate about whether the money would be paid out as a bonus or pay raise and would leave it to CPS officials, but said she “very, very confident in our position. “

The mayor also challenged Sun-Times that she was in the room when the partial veteran-teacher wage deal was reached.

“To be honest, the report I have seen about this problem has not been accurate. I wasn’t in the room when this happened, “the mayor said. “This was something that was done at the negotiating table. There are many witnesses on our side who can testify of what happened. And I am confident that we will ultimately prevail. “

The Sun-Times reported on Monday that the $ 25 million agreement was reached at a town hall meeting at the end of October between Lightfoot, headmaster Janice Jackson and top union leaders. After that meeting, Lightfoot had said that union leaders had raised six issues that they wanted to address to end the strike, and she said she had tackled all six of them.

On Friday, Davis Gates contested the mayor’s claim that she was not present when the deal was signed.

“I was [there], and I looked straight at her when she said it,” said Davis Gates.