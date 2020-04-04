Global death tolls from the coronavirus crisis reached 60,000 on Saturday when people called for wearing eyeglasses to prevent malicious torture.

The New York state, the most affected in the US, saw a record 630 deaths in one day. The British also reported a new day every day for a dead, five-year-old.

There are some good news from Italy and Spain, where illness and obesity have slowed down, providing a bit of hope for Europe.

A New Yorker kicks off a road trip Photo: AFP / Angela Weiss

More than 1.1 million people have been infected and more than 60,000 people have died since the outbreak in China late last year, according to a report AFP.

Millions of people are living under some kind of lock, with half the world locked up in their homes, with schools and businesses shut down to help lift of cost, at the highest cost to the economy.

Europe continues to be responsible for the global epidemic, accounting for 45,000 deaths worldwide, but the situation is still worsening in the United States.

In a bid to fire, New York City is suing for licensed health workers to provide them with their services.

Number of coronavirus-related deaths, announced by countries, August 3, 1900 GMT Photo: AFP / Simon MALFATTO

“There’s nothing else we can do about this fight,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The US has cited more than the death of the owner of the 7,000 coronavirus and the increased demand for safety measures for health workers and pharmaceuticals.

And President Donald Trump said on Friday that America has made light clothing and scarves to slow down cancer, the new Western country to push past criticism that nurses need them

Hospitals are growing in popularity across centers, sports centers and sports centers across the US as it covers the reach of cancer patients Photo: AFP / Bryan R. Smith

The film has been relatively quiet in Europe.

The death toll is estimated at more than 4,300 deaths in nearly 42,000 cases.

Authorities in New York, the most populous state of America, have begun training people to steal masks a few days ago, and signs are on the streets that warning is being followed: AFP / Angela Weiss

But Spain, under a nearby lock, saw a daily drop in deaths with coronavirus associated with 809 fatalities.

The death toll in the country currently stands at 11,744, second only to Italy.

The number of new cases in Spain has also slowed.

China, known for its brutal brutality, on Saturday held a day of mourning for the deaths of its dead – well over 3,000 people Photo: AFP / LEO RAMIREZ

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is declared to have expanded the country’s holdings until April 25.

At the Madrid sports center set up in the communications center, staff worked to ensure that all instances of a nursing home were released.

One of them was 59-year-old Eduardo Lopez, who was said to have given a “10/10” rating to staff who treated him “with a lot of fun and a lot of humanity”.

Italy has declared its first drop in the number of coronavirus patients in healthcare since the start of a crisis there.

Europe’s deadliest hit 40,000 on Friday, with Spain reporting more than 900 dead in 24 attacks: AFP / PAU BARRENA

Head of security services Angelo Borrelli said in the fall “our hospitals can breathe”.

The sun also changes daily with new patients throughout Italy. The country reported at least 681 new deaths on Saturday, down from a high of 1,000 a week ago.

As a result, Helaman extended his locks in three weeks until April 27.

“The worst is yet to come,” a UN UN spokesperson said, referring to countries like Syria, Libya and Yemen Photo: AFP / MOHAMMED HUWAIS

Some western countries between Germany and France have introduced days of using masks in public in the past, saying that caregivers need to keep their eyes closed.

The U-turn has infuriated some people, and jumped into the fray of online tutorials for DIY masks.

It comes after some research that has suggested that it may go to the eye area in previous patients.

Anthony Fauci, head of anxiety disorders at the National Institutes of Health, said “it has been shown that the disease can be alleviated by talking and joking with anxiety”.

But Trump wants him not to cover it.

“It’s going to be a waste,” Trump said. “You don’t have to do it and I choose not to do it. Some people may want to do it and that’s fine.”

The World Health Organization is looking at its leadership but said it is worried that the police will be able to provide the “wrong impression” that could lead to people being more cautious about hand washing. Heating and cooling.

The US advice may add to the shortage of masks in the US and Europe, as it relies heavily on imports from China.

Many people in Asian countries at the time called police during the illness and were sued by People who do not use eye masks during the illness.

China came to the scene on Saturday to mourn the sick and medical personnel killed in the outbreak that began in the city of Wuhan before it hit the ground.

Across the nation, cars, trucks and ships fired their guns, and the masters of the air wept.

“I feel very sad about our friends and patients who have died,” said Xu, a nurse who worked on the front lines in Wuhan.

“I think they can rest in heaven.”

China has been exposed to widespread dangers with normal life returning to some areas, but fears of a second wave of cases remain.

There is also growing suspicion about the credibility of the five figures in the fate of China.

Here is a summary of the impact of the developed world, the number of conflicting areas and areas with high numbers of heart attacks.

“The worst is yet to come,” UN spokesman Guterres said of countries such as Syria, Libya and Yemen. “The evil COVID-19 is coming to these strongholds of conflict.”

The West African nation of Liberia has announced that a 72-year-old man has become the first coronavirus killer.

The World Food Program states that the virus has been threatening food for hundreds of millions, even more in Africa.

. [tagToTranslate] world [t] virus [t] town [t] city [t] 60000 [t] mask [t] debate [t] debate [t]