The Clearwater Police Department welcomes 13 babies

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – There must be something in the water in the Clearwater Police Department. 13 officials have had babies in the past few months.

“One was born and then we had a baby shower for two at a time and then someone else was at the baby shower and said,” I am due this month. “Then we started realizing that we really had a baby boom,” said Nancy Kachurik, the department’s family liaison. “We counted up to 13!”

The department shared a photo with nine of the 13 officers in uniform, who carried their new bundles of joy in the matching “Daddy Is My Hero” onys.

“It is definitely a blessing,” said Clearwater Officer Kevin McCann, who posed with his 8-month-old son Cooper and 4-year-old daughter Harper.

McCann is from Indiana and has been in the department for two years. He tells 8 On Your Side that while the job can be difficult, especially when it comes to being separated from his family, the agency has supported him in countless ways.

“Sometimes it is difficult not to be surrounded by a family, but when you have a strong household, people are willing to help. It makes things a lot better. With this agency we have a very important person, Nancy Kachurik, who helps tremendously and in different ways, ”said McCann.

Kachurik tells 8 On Your Side that her position was created three years ago after the department saw her young officers grow with families.

“The important thing is to let them know that their agency is supporting them,” she said.

The Clearwater Police Department says they are expecting three more babies this year.

Macks Bradley Robinson, son of Officer Mikul Robinson