The Cleveland Indians, Francisco Lindor, make a $ 17.5 million deal to avoid arbitration

January 10 (UPI) – All-star shortstop Francisco Lindor avoided a salary decision after signing a one-year contract with the Cleveland Indians, the team said on Friday.

League sources have told MLB Media and the Cleveland Plain Dealer that Lindor has signed a $ 17.5 million one-year deal with the Indians who have turned down star shortstop trading deals this off-season. The club has not confirmed the financial details of the agreement.

It is the second largest one-year deal for a player in his second season of arbitration. Only Boston Red Sox star outfielder Mookie Betts signed a larger contract in his second year of arbitration ($ 20 million in 2018).

The Indians also announced that the team had arbitrations with Mike Clevinger ($ 4.1 million) and Nick Wittgren ($ 1.125 million), as well as outfield players Tyler Naquin ($ 1.45 million) and Delino DeShields (1.875 million USD) avoided.

Lindor, which earned $ 10.65 million last season, is under Indian control until 2021. The 26-year-old infielder had a striking average of 0.284 with 32 home runs and 74 RBIs last season. He also scored 101 runs and stole 22 bases.