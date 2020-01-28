The clock continues ticking with the new corona virus

There are two important unanswered questions about the new corona virus: how easily can it be transmitted between people? And how dangerous is it? The following month in the outbreak may be crucial to reveal clues to better answer those questions, experts in infectious diseases say.

In Canada, officials have confirmed a case in Ontario, a suspected case of the first and a suspected disease in British Columbia.

Health officials in Canada and the United States emphasize that although transmission of the virus from human to human has taken place, this is likely when someone is in close, long-term contact with an infected person.

Chinese health authorities said on Tuesday that the new coronavirus has infected more than 4,500 people in China, including 106 who have died.

In Germany, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Japan, the virus has spread from person to person, rather than from a traveler arriving from China, making it easier to communicate concerns about the virus than previously thought.

The virus has also spread to various other countries.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director general of the World Health Organization, met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Tuesday to share information about the outbreak.

“Both the WHO and China noted that the number of cases reported, including those outside of China, is very worrying,” the United Nations health institute said in a statement Tuesday. “A better understanding of the portability and severity of the virus is urgently required to guide other countries in taking appropriate response measures.”

Early information during an outbreak should be viewed with caution as it is often based on the worst cases where patients die or require intensive care or hospitalization.

But how many people miss symptoms or are not sick enough to seek medical help is unknown, so the full picture of the disease, such as the degree of mild cases, is not yet clear.

Dr. Michael Gardam, infectious disease physician and chief of staff at Humber River Hospital in Toronto, said that before the symptoms start, the risk of someone spreading infectious particles is small.

“If they have symptoms, they cough and spray the virus,” Gardam said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the American National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told reporters that spreading the virus when people have no symptoms is rare.

“Throughout the history of all types of respiratory viruses, asymptomatic transmission has never been the cause of outbreaks,” Fauci told reporters in Washington. “The outbreak driver is always a symptomatic person.”

Dr. Bonnie Henry, a provincial health officer for British Columbia, who was an associate health officer in Toronto during the 2002/03 SARS outbreak, said that we are in a “critical period” of dealing with this new corona virus.

How the outbreak unfolds the following month will make clear whether the virus can easily be transmitted or eradicated between people, Henry said.

“The world must be in full containment mode.”

Henry said the public health response focused on:

Detect infected people early.

Isolate them correctly.

Provide medical care to patients.

These containment measures are intended to delay the geographical spread of the virus, as well as the number of people who become infected and die.

On Monday, federal public health officials announced that they would increase their workforce at airports in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver to assist border officials in screening passengers coming from China for symptoms.

Although the details of how well this new coronavirus transmits between humans and its fatality are not yet known, scientists believe that the new virus will spread in droplets, just like other airway cornaviruses, including SARS.

“If someone coughs or sneezes and she inhales them, we know that people get infected deep into the lungs with the virus. We have receptors for these coronaviruses deep in the lungs,” Henry said.

The measles virus, on the other hand, is highly contagious and can be transmitted through small droplets in the air that can last for hours. “This is not what we see with coronaviruses. Someone should usually be in the same airspace within two meters,” Henry said.

Canadian health officials want to provide guidance to passengers who were within two meters or about three rows of the person with the first confirmed case in Canada and his wife. They took a flight on January 21 from Wuhan to Guangzhou, then from Guangzhou to Toronto, arrived on January 22. They were masked during the flight.

Although it is unclear how long the corona virus can survive on hard surfaces, experts in the field of infectious diseases simply consider walking a sick passenger in an aircraft as a low-risk situation.

Dr. Barbara Yaffe, associate chief medical officer of health in Ontario, says being tested, people must meet two criteria:

Have respiratory symptoms such as fever and cough.

Traveled to Wuhan or the surrounding areas in the last 14 days.

Dr. Theresa Tam, the most important public health officer in Canada, said that the risk to the general Canadian population due to coronavirus remains low, but more cases are expected.

Tam said health officials will review epidemiology or population health data to determine whether travel advice is extended beyond the affected regions in China.

Health officials say the best ways to protect against all respiratory infections is to have an annual flu shot, wash your hands, try not to touch your face or mouth, cover up a cough or sneeze and stay home when you are sick.