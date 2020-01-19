The clock is ticking while Democrats weigh the historic character of the vote for the senate president

SPRINGFIELD – Tensions are high and emotions are strong, while on Sunday the Senate Democrats continue to weigh the historic character of the Senate President’s vote on who has the most support.

Senators started negotiations at 11 am during a private caucus, but at 4 pm Democrats remained behind closed doors in the Capitol in an attempt to reach a consensus.

After one vote, in which assistant majority leader Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, majority leader Kim Lightford, defeated D-Maywood with a vote of 22-17, negotiations were still under way to argue the needed 30 votes.

Senator Emil Jones III, D-Chicago, said the tensions were high because senators weighed the historic nature of the vote. Lightford would become the first woman in the state to lead the Senate. Lightford also leads the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus.

Jones, a member of the black caucus, supports Harmon.

“People support their candidate very strongly and you know that you can no doubt argue about that. So the tensions are high, “said Jones. “Whether we are going to write history today or not.”

Jones said he was not promised a management position to support Harmon.

“I said in the beginning that it is time for a woman to lead this room, but if you don’t have the support to make it through the finish line, I put my district first, I chose Don To be Harmon, “Jones said.

Asked if the vote will cause a break in the black caucus, Jones said, “we have no choice but to do it.”

“We have been chosen for the job and as democrats we will come together and have a new senate president,” said Jones.

Jones said that Lightford and Harmon negotiated privately – with members streaming in and out of that office. Senators are voting for a second round this afternoon. Senate Terry Link, D-Vernon Hills and Senator Rachelle Crowe, D-Glen Carbon, are not present but have voted via a conference call.

Senate President, Illinois, John Cullerton on November 14, shocked his democratic colleagues in his plans to retire in January. That set the wheels in motion for senate democrats to collect and build support – privately – for their next leader.

For weeks, senators met the two choices in private – and there are a lot of rumors about leadership posts and even office spaces behind the scenes.

If senators can get up to 30 votes, there will be an open session on the senate floor, starting with Cullerton submitting his resignation as senate president and initiating the vacancy and elections. Government J.B. Pritzker will chair the elections. After a nomination and secondment vote, the senators will vote on the floor.

If a candidate gets 30 votes, the next senate president is immediately sworn in. Cullerton will be able to vote on the senate floor – and then resign as senator from the 6th district on the north side.

Cullerton is present at the private caucus, but did not vote. However, he plans to vote on the senate floor during the open session.

After a series of one-to-one meetings, telephone conversations and a meeting in a suburban hotel, Harmon and Lightford became the two nominees. Last year, Senator Heather Steans, D-Chicago, Senator Andy Manar, D-Bunker Hill, and Assistant Majority Leader Tony Munoz, D-Chicago, all announced their support for Lightford’s bid, which gave her a big boost.

On Friday, seven senators announced support for Harmon, including Jones, Senator Omar Aquino, D-Chicago, Senator Linda Holmes, D-Aurora and Senator Julie Morrison, D-Lake Forest.

Harmon was elected in 2002 and was appointed pro tempore president by Cullerton in 2011. Harmon said he would work to keep the caucus ‘united and protected’ – and he would help increase support for graduate income tax. on the November vote.

Lightford would be the third African-American senator chosen to lead the room, but the first woman – of any race. She represents the 4th district since 1998 – and became the first African-American leader of the Senate in January 2019 for the Senate. Lightford also took the lead in the 2003 and 2006 laws that gradually raised the minimum wage from $ 5.15 to $ 8.25 per hour. Last year, she also argued for an increase in the minimum wage – with Pritzker eventually signing a law that would gradually raise it to $ 15 per hour.