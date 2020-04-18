The Clone Wars’ Reveals Major Tie To Revenge of the Sith

The most current episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars reveals the Siege Of Mandalore can take position during Revenge of the Sith.

The seventh and remaining season of Star Wars: The Clone promised to deliver a satisfying summary of the previously canceled series as it led into Revenge of the Sith. Even so, the most current episode of the animates sequence confirms that the Siege of Mandalore actually requires position at the exact same time as the opening of the closing chapter of the prequel trilogy.

In the episode, Ahsoka Tano and Bo-Katan Kryze expose to Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker that they located Darth Maul on the Outer Rime planet called Mandalore. Though Bo-Katan Kryze hopes Obi-Wan Kenobi will be a part of them on the mission to seize Maul, the Jedi Grasp opts to go away the final decision to the Jedi council.

Having said that, our heroes shortly understand that the separatist forces have kidnapped Chancellor Palpatine just as the Siege of Mandalore is currently being prepared. Of program, supporters know that Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin are dispatched to guide a rescue mission to help save the captive Palpatine, which is the key battle that serves as the opening sequence of Revenge of the Sith.

Not only does this new piece of details reveals that Ahsoka Tano’s mission on Mandalore usually takes location all through Revenge of the Sith, but it also emphasizes the tragic downfall of Anakin Skywalker. Experienced the Jedi Knight joined Ahsoka Tano in the Siege of Mandalore, he would not have faced Rely Dooku in Revenge of the Sith and handed Palpatine’s exam to eliminate his aged apprentice, a essential instant in the sequence of function that lead to Anakin’s transformation into Darth Vader.

Right here is the formal synopsis for Disney Plus’ The Clone Wars:

Star Wars: The Clone Wars follows the Republic’s clone military in their struggle towards Count Dooku’s Separatist forces, and functions supporter-preferred people like Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ahsoka Tano, and Darth Maul.

Established by George Lucas, with Dave Filoni as government producer/supervising director, The Clone Wars stars Matt Lanter as Anakin Skywalker, Ashley Eckstein as Ahsoka Tano, Dee Bradley Baker as Captain Rex and the clone troopers, James Arnold Taylor as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan, and Sam Witwer as Maul.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars is now accessible solely on Disney Plus.