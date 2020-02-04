The closing plea for the trial against the removal of President Donald Trump from the Senate is over, a vote on the removal scheduled for Wednesday

WASHINGTON – Closing arguments Monday in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial were more about history than influence the outcome, a last chance to influence public opinion and break the record before his expected acquittal in the Senate run by Republicans.

Democratic prosecutors in the House relied on the founding fathers and common sense to urge senators – and Americans – to see that Trump’s actions are not isolated, but a pattern of behavior that, without control, will “cheat” ‘in the 2020 elections.

Democrat representative Adam Schiff implored the few Republican senators who acknowledged Trump’s misdeeds in the Ukrainian affair to prevent a “fugitive presidency” and stand up to say “enough”.

“For a man like Donald J. Trump, they gave you a cure and they wanted you to use it. They swore an oath to you and they wanted you to watch it,” said Schiff. “We have proven that Donald Trump is guilty. Now do justice and condemn him.”

The president’s defense countered that Democrats have been on the verge of removing Trump from the presidency, nothing less than an effort to cancel the 2016 election and try to shape the next one, as the first primary vote starts Monday in Iowa.

“Leave voters the choice,” said White House lawyer Pat Cipollone.

He called for an end to the partisan “era of removal”.

All that remains, as the Senate prepares to acquit Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, is that the Americans decide now and in the November elections, as the third presidential trial for setting accusation of the country’s history is drawing to a close.

Most senators recognize that the democratic leaders of the House have essentially proven their case. Trump was removed from office in December on two counts: abusing his power like no other president in history when he urged Ukraine to investigate rival Democrats, and then obstructed Congress by asking assistants to challenge subpoenas.

But the key Republicans have decided that the president’s actions towards Ukraine do not reach the level of impenetrable crime that justifies the dramatic political upheaval of the conviction and dismissal. His acquittal during Wednesday’s vote is almost guaranteed.

Sens Republicans Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, Marco Rubio of Florida and Rob Portman of Ohio are among those who acknowledged the inadequacy of Trump’s actions, but said they would not vote to hear more testimony or to condemn .

“What message does this send?” Asked Representative Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., Chamber Prosecutor. He warned senators that for Trump, “the past is a prologue.” He urged the Senate to realize that his inability to convict “will allow the president’s misconduct to continue.”

Senate deliberations to take place against radical political backdrop, voters in Iowa picking presidential Democrat candidates and Trump on Monday to deliver State of the Union address Tuesday in own victory round the Congress.

It is not known whether Republican or Democrat senators sworn to do “impartial justice” will break with party lines. A centrist Democrat, Senator Joe Manchin, W-Va., Said he weighed heavily on the upcoming vote. He suggested that censorship could be a bipartisan alternative.

The House Democrats unveiled a striking case centered on Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, carrying out an alternative foreign policy that alarmed the highest levels. As part of this “ploy”, Trump withheld $ 391 million in US aid from Ukraine, a fragile ally fighting Russia, for personal political gain, they argued. The money was finally released after Congress intervened.

Chaired by Chief Justice John Roberts, the directors of the House began with a plea by representative Jason Crow, D-Colo., Freshman and former Army Ranger: “We cannot and should not leave our common sense at the door. “

One by one, the Democrats drew on their life experiences to remind senators and Americans of the simple difference between good and bad in the case against Trump.

Representative Val Demings, a former police chief, argued that the President did not behave like an innocent person. She warned that if senators did not condemn, Trump would try to “cheat” again before 2020.

“You will send a terrible message to the nation that we can get away with abuse of power, cheating and spreading false stories,” she told them.

Before Trump’s celebrity defense raised his closing argument, the president himself had already posted his opinions on Twitter, where he denounced the whole thing – as he often does – as a “hoax”.

Kenneth Starr, the former prosecutor whose investigation led to the dismissal of Bill Clinton, complained about the inadequacy of the “fast track” affair of the prosecutors of the Chamber.

Trump’s lawyer Jay Sekulow has shown political clips of Democrats calling for dismissal – along with many colored lawmakers, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a prominent Republican flagship – to claim that it was of the “first fully partisan presidential dismissal in the history of our country, and it should be our last.”

A key Trump lawyer, Alan Dershowitz, who was forced to back down for a radical defense of presidential power in arguments last week, has not appeared.

Trump wanted an acquittal before he arrived at the Capitol for the State of the Union address on Tuesday, but that will not happen.

Senators carrying the power of their votes on history books wanted more time to present their own arguments in public speeches in the Senate Chamber. These began on Monday afternoon and are expected to continue until Wednesday’s vote.

The trial lasted almost two weeks and reached a turning point last Friday when senators voted against the calling of witnesses and documents. Key Republicans have said they’ve heard enough. It becomes the first impeachment trial in more than 200 years of the country’s history without any witnesses.

Even new revelations from John Bolton, the former White House national security adviser whose forthcoming book reveals his direct account of Trump who ordered the investigations, did not convince senators of the need to testify more.

Bolton said he would appear if he received a subpoena, but GOP senators said the chamber should have issued the subpoena and the Senate did not want to extend the process.

Prosecutors relied on a 28,000-page report compiled over three months of Democrat-controlled House proceedings, including public and private testimony from 17 witnesses, including current and former ambassadors and national security officials close to relations with Ukraine.

The deal stems from Trump’s July 25 appeal with Ukraine, which he said was “perfect.” A government whistleblower alarmed by the appeal filed a complaint that triggered the investigation.

