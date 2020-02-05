The closure of 125 branches at Macy means that 2,000 jobs will be lost for companies

NEW YORK (AP) – Macy’s announced Tuesday that 125 of its least productive stores will close and 2,000 corporate jobs will be cut as the competitive department store tries to reinvent itself in the era of online shopping.

The store closures make up about a fifth of Macy’s current total volume. These include approximately 30 that are currently being closed down and have annual sales of $ 1.4 billion.

Macy’s did not specify how many jobs in the shuttered stores would be lost.

Jobs in the company will be cut as soon as Macy’s closes its offices in Cincinnati and San Francisco and leaves New York as the only company headquarters. According to Macy, the 2,000 jobs account for around 9% of the company’s workforce.

Macy’s currently employs around 130,000 people.

Macy’s is also testing a new format for smaller stores that is located in a strip center instead of a mall. The store offers a mix of Macy’s items and local products, as well as food and drink. It will open its first Market by Macy’s in Dallas on Thursday. The company also plans to build four brands worth $ 1 billion.

Macy’s, like its colleagues Nordstrom and J.C. Penney with an intensified competition and the changed behavior of the buyers. Department stores see their customers more and more often in low-cost stores like T.J. Maxx for fat discounts on brands. They also rent and buy used goods online.

Macy’s has followed a number of strategies to lure people back. This includes that we recently partnered with the resale site ThredUp. The company’s Bloomingdale division launched a rental service last year. The backstage off-price concept has been expanded in many branches.

It has also upgraded the look of its 150 best stores in healthy malls. These stores make up about 50% of total over-the-counter sales. It was announced on Tuesday that another 100 stores will be upgraded this year.

The company has also closed branches in recent years and reduced management levels to become more agile.

Still, that wasn’t enough.

Macy’s reported an unexpectedly sharp 3.5% drop in store sales that opened in the third quarter of the fiscal year that ended November 2. This was the first drop in sales in Macy’s comparable stores in almost two years.

Business in November and December improved slightly – branch sales decreased by 0.6%. But analysts say the department store is losing market share. The company is expected to deliver final fourth quarter results later this month.

“We will focus our resources on the healthy parts of our business, tackling the unhealthy parts of the business directly, and opening up new sources of revenue,” said Jeff Gennette, who took over as CEO in early 2017.

According to Macy, the move is expected to generate gross annual savings of approximately $ 1.5 billion, which will be fully realized by the end of 2022. Macy expects gross savings of around $ 600 million in 2020.

The steps will be announced ahead of Macy’s annual investor meeting in New York on Wednesday, at which Gennette is expected to present a three-year reinvention plan.

Macy’s Inc. shares rose 17 cents, or approximately 1%, to USD 16.64 after the close after the announcement. They have declined by almost 36% in the past year.

Follow Anne D’Innocenzio: http://twitter.com/ADInnocenzio

