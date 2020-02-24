the-cnd-wishes-to-listen-to-your-recollections-of-glastonbury

The Marketing campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND) is asking long-time period Glastonbury-goers to enable them mirror on the group’s 40-yr romance with the famous competition.

For a great deal of the 1980s, the Deserving Farm celebration was recognized as the Glastonbury CND Pageant just after Michael and Jane Eavis were persuaded to use the function as a advantage event to increase funds for CND.

The likes of Curtis Mayfield, New Purchase, The Smiths, UB40 and The Get rid of all played the pageant throughout that period of time.

Whilst CND was officially dropped from the title at the finish of that decade, CND has nonetheless been current at just about every festival because to help their struggle in opposition to nuclear weapons.

Forward of Glastonbury’s 50th anniversary, the group are now captivating for very long-term attendees to share their recollections of the CND period.

Read through Much more: Glastonbury 2020: all you will need to know about dates, line-up rumours, tickets, and additional for the 50th anniversary competition

“We would appreciate to listen to from you if you have recollections, stories and pictures which reference CND from your time at the Glastonbury CND Festival,” a spokesperson for CND said (via Bridgwater Mercury).

“We’re significantly fascinated in materials from the 1981 to 1987 festivals – the decades when it was a advantage event for CND – but we’re also fascinated in photos and movies because then which contain the CND symbol.

“We hope to include many of these photos and stories on a new segment of the CND web-site.

“We will use this website page to notify the story of CND at Glastonbury.”

Meanwhile, Emily Eavis booked a band for this year’s Glastonbury “within 10 minutes” of arriving at the NME Awards 2020 – where by she also revealed that following year’s headliners have currently been booked.

Eavis picked up the coveted Godlike Genius Award at the O2 Academy Brixton in London previously this month, where by Glasto was also named Very best Festival In The Planet.