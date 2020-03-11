The Coachella Festival was postponed due to coronavirus

The popular Coachella music festival has been postponed to its usual weekend from April to October due to concerns about the growing coronavirus.

Festival producer Goldenvoice made the announcement on Tuesday, also confirming that Stagecoach, a country music festival, would also be postponed. Coachella, which is held in Southern California, will now run October 9-11 and 16-18-18, while Stagecoach will run October 23-25.

“To Riverside County and local health authorities, we unfortunately have to confirm the rescheduling of Coachella and Stagecoach due to COVID-19 concerns. While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take it very much.” Seriously the safety and health of our guests, staff and community. We urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols proposed by the public health officials, “Goldenvoice said in a statement.

Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean were initially announced as Coachella starters; Goldenvoice did not say the line of performance would change or remain intact. Among others announced to perform are Calvin Harris, Lana Del Rey, Thom Yorke, 21 Savage, Disclosure, Summer Walker, Lil Uzi Vert and the FKA Branches.

Riverside County, which has six coronavirus cases, declared a public health emergency on Sunday.

“It will certainly hurt many people, but my priority is to protect the health of the whole community.” said Riverside County Chief of Public Health Dr. Cameron Kaiser.

For most people, the new coronavirus only causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious diseases, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illnesses recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illnesses can take three to six weeks to recover. In mainland China, where the virus first broke out, more than 80,000 people have been diagnosed, and so far, more than 58,000 have been recovered.

The move took place the same day as Carlos Santana, Zac Brown Band and Pentatonix canceled concerts due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Santana said he had canceled European tour dates for his Miraculous 2020 World Tour and that refunds would be available through the point of purchase. The tour was set to begin on March 17 in Poland.

Pentatonix also launched its world tour in Poland, the day before the Santana show, but released a statement saying that they should cancel the European stage of the tour.

“Despite our best efforts and intentions, it is simply no longer possible for us to run this route the way we want it to be: safely, confidently and fully,” the Grammy-winning vocal group said in a statement.

Zac Brown Band said it was postponing the spring part of its The Owl Tour, which would have begun on Thursday in St. Louis.

“This was an extremely difficult decision, but the welfare of our fans is always our highest priority,” the country group said in a statement. “We ask our fans to keep their tickets as they will be honored on the new dates. At this time, the dates for the” Roar With The Lions “Summer 2020 tour (starting in May) will be as was planned. ”

Santana, Zac Brown Band and Pentatonix join a long list of singers who have canceled or postponed shows in the U.S. and outside the region, including Pearl Jam, Madonna, Ciara, BTS, Khalid, Mariah Carey, Green Day and others. The South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, has been canceled and the Ultra Electronic Dance Music Festival in Miami has been postponed.