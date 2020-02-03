The coast guard closes part of the Intracoastal Waterway to rescue the grounded ship

BERWICK – The Coast Guard replies to a report by the tug “Miss Odessa”, which ran aground on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway on Monday.

Officials say Miss Odessa dragged six funnel ships full of rock when she ran aground between Berwick and Morgan City.

The ship sailed south on the Atchafalaya River when it turned west and landed on the bottom. When trying to free herself, Miss Odessa tore the barge apart, dividing the barge in half.

The Marine Inspection Team and the Morgan City Marine Safety Unit investigation team will be on site Monday morning to assess the incident. No damage was reported to the Miss Odessa ship or any of the other five ships. No environmental pollution was reported in the region.

From 2.30 p.m., the coast guard ensured all tug traffic at the location of the barge and the queue. Monday was 12 south, 4 north, 6 west and 28 east.

A salvage company was hired by the tug company to help salvage the barge. A Coast Guard rescue team also helps.