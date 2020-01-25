The coldest 100 are here to count down the crappiest Australian songs

The The hottest 100 is currently in full swing – you can track the countdown here with our own post here – but if you’re a masochist who really wants to kill the party, we recommend checking it out Coldest 100 instead.

Compiled from the Twitter account Australian kitsch The list is called “the nation’s most terrifying musical countdown,” and takes an unnecessary look back at the worst of the past few decades and the most terrifying performances of classic Australian pieces.

Topping out ceremony for the coldest 100 Alan Jones, whose 2010 version ofLove changes everything“Is a trip to some really confusing areas:

Love Changes Everything (2010)

From there we have a number of songs that have been heard best in the past, such as the Miss USA contestants, the KyliesI should be so happy“A fever dream of big hair and swollen shoulders:

I should be so happy (1989)

One of the most recent contributions is the Mazenod College Percussion Ensemblehighway to Hell“, Which actually claps pretty hard when asked, but for everyone:

Highway to Hell (2019)

KochieCrazy rendering of midnight oil‘S’US forces“Made it to the countdown at number 49, and he put it on his chin and replied that the band threatened to murder him after it aired.”

U.S. Armed Forces (2013)

@midnightoilband threatened to accuse me of murder ????

You can now read the full list on the Australian Kitsch Twitter. Go ahead and ruin your day if you want, we can’t stop you.