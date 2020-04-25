The collaboration of DWitt hunters at the Mayo Clinic brought the Coronavirus acceptance test to Central New York

Posted: Apr 24, 2020 / 06:44 PM EDT / Updated: Apr 24, 2020 / 09:18 PM EDT

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The phones at Empire Dermatology are so crowded that people are looking to make appointments for ongoing human research on COVID-19.

Dr. Brian Raphael is believed to be the first doctor in the Syracuse area to take a blood test that will be sent to the famous Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota for testing.

The results showed the presence of antiretroviral therapy from COVID-19 means the person who contracted the disease, and perhaps it was unknown.

At Raphael’s office in DeWitt, nurses draw blood vial, “bend” and divide the blood, and send the vial to Cayuga Medical Center. From there, she was sent to Mayo Clinic.

The doctors said that the treatment would return within three days.

The results may provide some peace of mind for some, but Dr. Raphael warns that there is still much the health industry knows about the restrictions. Raphael says, “He did not tell us when you were infected, how you contracted the disease, how you got it or how long you would have to fight a disease.”

Antibiotics from other coronaviruses, such as the common cold, have been fighting for about six months. A virus like COVID-19, SARS, produces a one-to-two year-old vaccine.

Raphael said he can test up to 50 people a day and is more open to the task than his patients.

He believes Medicaid and most private health insurance will cover those costs, without paying patients.

The New York State Department of Health issued a similar test, using a small, fingerless, non-invasive sample of people at two grocery stores in Syracuse.

Raphael says the Mayo Clinic’s destruction is genuine.

The test will not help people who currently have COVID-19. Anyone with a disease should contact their doctor or Upstate’s Triage for another type of test.

Empire Dermatology is located on Enterprise Parkway in DeWitt. The phone number, which may be at work, is 315-500-7546.

For more local information, follow Andrew Donovan on Twitter @AndrewDonovan

More from NewsChannel 9: