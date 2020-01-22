The college basketball game ends in a fight

Photo: ESPN

LAWRENCE, KS – An NCAA basketball game between rivals Kansas and Kansas State developed into a real brawl when players dropped punches from both banks after time.

Kansas had a lead of 22 points and tried to twist the clock in seconds when DaJuan Gordon of Kansas State Silvio De Sousa stripped the ball, which then chased and stained Gordon as he tried to rest.

When Gordon was lying on the floor, De Sousa was standing over him, causing the players on both sides to push and push each other. Players flocked to the field as punches were thrown. Once De Sousa raised a chair over his head.

At the end of the Kansas State-Kansas game, the banks were cleared. pic.twitter.com/zWv46h3RJC

– ESPN (@espn) January 22, 2020

Trainers and security officers pulled the players from the field when the referees shot out everyone who had left their benches.

“It was an embarrassment to us for the role we played it in,” said Kansas coach Bill Self after the game. “There will be consequences that I am sure I will announce tomorrow for this role as soon as I can study and deal with it.”

“You win with the class and you lose with the class,” said Wildcats coach Bruce Weber. “Disappointing that in the end everything had to happen and that’s all I can say. It’s probably my fault, but I told them not to push, not to rot, I told them to resign but that Children are young people and they want to play hard. “

Kansas State received technical free throws after close combat.

Kansas ended with the 81-60 win.