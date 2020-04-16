The college sisters go virtual during the Chinese virus pandemic

College sisters across the country have decided to hold meetings virtually in response to restrictions on meetings over the deadly Chinese virus pandemic.

Instead of home parties, college sisters have become virtual hangouts because of Wuhan’s coronavirus, while schools are turning to distance education to better practice social distance, according to a report by TMZ.

The report added that a 106-chapter fraternity (Delta Sigma Phi) continues to have meetings every Sunday through Zoom, according to the fraternity’s chief executive officer and chief executive officer, Phillip Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said the Delta Sigma Phi sororities are resorting to virtual and trivial game nights to stay tightly linked, as they can no longer have big parties at home for the precautionary measures taken to prevent further spread of the Chinese virus. .

Delta Sigma Phi is even planning to launch new members using virtual technology, although the return dates for colleges and universities are still pending.

According to the TMZ, the fraternity has set up an online portal (similar to Zoom), which can connect up to 500 siblings. The portal is expected to be up and running and will be used to host virtual ceremonies to start new members.

The report added that the online portal will continue to be used to start new members in the fall, even if classes do not resume, and that although the North American Interfraternity Conference (NAIC) has not yet taken place. to start in the process, he said virtual procurement is very likely.

The NAIC added that the sisters still plan to collect membership fees.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo and Instagram.