The collision investigation in Yard Grove results in being a shooting involving an officer – Up News Facts Los Angeles

GARDENER (CBSLA) – Two folks, which includes a police officer, have been hospitalized early Wednesday right after a traffic collision investigation broke out in a shootout with brokers included.

(credit: Up Information Information)

Officers responded to a visitors accident at somewhere around one: 30 a.m. on Harbor Boulevard and Trask Avenue, underneath Highway 22, in Garden Grove.

%MINIFYHTML7c785f43f727825a7a73f9927165577813% %MINIFYHTML7c785f43f727825a7a73f9927165577814%

Law enforcement say that a person of the people today associated in the accident started to argue with the officer, and that was when the taking pictures associated to the officer happened. One particular of the suspects and an officer were being hospitalized in mysterious circumstances.

%MINIFYHTML7c785f43f727825a7a73f9927165577815%

%MINIFYHTML7c785f43f727825a7a73f9927165577816%

The intersection of Harbor and Trask remained shut, and the 22 exit ramps of the motorways to Harbor Boulevard have also been shut.