The Colorado shopkeeper who sells the racist Jim Crow era signs sparks

The period of racial segregation in the southern United States, also known as the Jim Crow era, is undoubtedly one of the darkest periods in the country’s history alongside slavery.

At a time when blacks were not given the same privileges and opportunities as whites because of their skin color, this era spurred the civil rights movement, which eventually led to their abolition.

A visually unforgettable time that is long gone. An antique dealer in Cortez, Colorado, who offered signs for sale reminiscent of the time, apparently refused to stop selling after being confronted by a concerned customer. Ironically, the signs are not antiques; They are replicas.

According to CNN, British customer Nicola Shanks, mother of an African-American daughter, came across her last week when she visited the store.

The inscription on some of the signs read: “Public swimming pool – only in white”, “Back in color” and “We only serve in color”.

“I think it was unbelief at first that I actually was

See these signs in a shop. This is something I would expect in the Jim

Crow Museum, not a local antique shop, ”said Shanks.

Shanks who couldn’t reach the store immediately

Owners returned to a conversation a few days later to voice their concerns

with her. However, their meeting did not produce any results as the owner, Cheryl Dean,

refused to pull the racist signs off their shelves.

“She told me to go back to England where I came from,” Shanks told KDVR.

Photo via Nicola Shanks

Dean also spoke to the news agency, claiming that the signs have been on sale for years. He was firmly convinced that they are not racist.

“I’ve lived in a small town all my life. I don’t even know

what the word means. There were black people in the shop and we laugh at it

it, ”said Dean. “There are people who collect the stuff. It has nothing to do

with racism. It’s part of the story, like, “Look how far we’ve come.”

However, Shanks asked to be different.

“That’s the thing she keeps saying:” It’s history. You’re trying to wipe out the story. “I told her that the story is in a museum and that these things are made for profit and you have had a very terrible time in the history of this country,” Shanks told KDVR.

After people found out about the story, Dean claimed that she had received threats to burn down her shop and her life. She also received negative reviews online. Although the signs were sold out due to the advertising, Dean said she had no plans to re-examine the racist signs.

“It still doesn’t make me angry. It makes me sad because of it

shows me how deeply encouraged and rooted she is in her belief system

She can’t see how this affects others at all, ”said Shanks.

“I hope that she has a different opinion and hears what colored people have to say and how it affects her, not from me, but from information that I would share with her,” she told CNN.