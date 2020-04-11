The Colors Channel puts a new episode on Rohit Shetty’s show’s holding, here’s why!

Colors’ stunt based reality show Dangers Player is the most popular reality show. The show is currently airing during its tenth season. Hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty this season, the industry has popular faces like Karan Patel, Karisma Tanna, Tejaswi Prakash, Dharmesh Yellande, Ada Khan.

Well, according to a report on Spotboy, we hear that the callers have decided to stall the telecast of the new episode. Yes, you read it right! Even though the show was shooting well for the show, the channel will not broadcast new episodes of the reality show as the show’s finale has not been shot yet and the producers do not want viewers to stop associating it with the program.

Khatron Ke Khiladi १०: Colors Channel put a new episode on Rohit Shetty’s show’s hold, here’s why!

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is one of the channel’s TRP topping shows and the show’s past two seasons were super hits among viewers. This season also has good content and a good balance of competition and entertainment. In particular, the lovely chemistry of Tejaswi’s Rohit Shetty has been widely liked and enjoyed by the audience, and Bharti and Harsh’s comedy continues to lighten the mood of the contestants in spite of all the intense work.

Producers will broadcast new episodes after the lockdown period ends.

