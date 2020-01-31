The combat pilot and wing commander Paul Farnes from the air battle for Britain dies at the age of 101

LONDON – Paul Farnes, one of the last remaining fighter pilots in the British air battle, who helped protect the United Kingdom during World War II, has died. He was 101 years old.

Farnes, who was a wing commander during the war, died in his apartment on Tuesday, the Battle of Britain Memorial Trust said late Wednesday.

He had been the last surviving pilot to be officially classified as an “ace” because of the number of enemy planes he had shot down.

He was one of around 3,000 aviators who fought against the German Air Force in the sky over southern England in 1940 when Britain was vulnerable to the Nazi invasion.

The group was honored by wartime Prime Minister Winston Churchill, who said: “Never in the field of human conflict has so much been owed by so many to so few.”

Farnes was also the last remaining member of the group who was healthy enough to attend a memorial day last year.

Farnes was “very proud” of his Distinguished Flying Medal, the Battle of Britain Memorial Trust said. He was responsible for the destruction of six enemy aircraft, the damage to six others, and the likely destruction of another.

In 2015, ferns and others received spontaneous applause at a service in their honor at Westminster Abbey.

“It was very emotional today because when we left the abbey the audience applauded and it never happened before at the annual service and I was very touched by it,” he said at the time.

“It is astonishing that the Battle of Britain has come out in public and I am very proud to have been part of it.”

He retired from the Royal Air Force in 1958.

