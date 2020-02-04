The comforting message displayed in the London Underground after Brexit Day

That you supported Remain or Leave in the 2016 referendum last Friday (January 31) was a huge day for Britain.

After 47 years of membership, the UK left the European Union at 11 p.m.

There was a huge party on Parliament Square with cheers, songs and celebrations.

But for many in the city, it was a grim day.

London voted overwhelmingly in favor of Remain in the 59.9% referendum.

There are also almost a million EU nationals living in the capital who face an uncertain future.

“London is open, today and always”

Thus, for many, the message seen on the billboards of the platform at London underground stations in the capital would have given them hope.

Instead of a simple list of expected trains, the billboards say: “London is open, today and always”.

The messages were part of Mayor Sadiq Khan’s “London is Open” campaign.

A spokesperson for Transport for London (TfL) said: “As part of a larger activity taking place in London, a number of messages supporting the mayor’s” London is open “campaign were released on Friday digital screens and whiteboards on our transportation network. “

Images of the message have been posted on social media.

A Twitter user said, “I sincerely believe this message. I have never felt better in a city than I have been in London.”

Others were less supportive of describing it as a “signal of virtue”.

We were skeptical, it will make a difference.

They asked: “London was open before, Khan and will be open long after he leaves.”

In a statement on January 31, Mayor Khan said: “In this period of persistent uncertainty, I would like to send a special message to the more than one million Europeans who have decided to make our city their home.

“You are Londoners.”

