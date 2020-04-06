The closure of the coronavirus means that more of us have more time on our hands than ever before. This is exactly what happens to sports commentator Nick Heath.

For Heath, the COVID-19 epidemic means his career as a sports journalist has dried up – but the reporter has decided to use that time to help anyone have fun.

Heath, who is gay, has been sick all over the world with several “Life Commentary” videos in which he writes daily, pointless actions on player behavior.

In another video, titled “The Dog”, Heath mentions the “good legs” of two dogs chasing everywhere in London and calling it the “Tooting Dogging Final”.

Dogs. # LifeCommentary #LiveCommentary pic.twitter.com/BuRkVWAGjX

– Nick Heath (@nickheathsport) March 21, 2020

Elsewhere, titled “The Next Circuit”, Heath tells them the only night is time to close the coronaviruses, and capture our fascinating cultures of epidemics.

Heath says in the video: “You’ll find me together when we get results from Saturday night in Tooting,” Heath says.

“Flat three, lower floors, Zoom with older women Amy and Helen, two bottles of wine, lots of pizza, and the All Saints karaoke marathon.”

Results Round Up # LifeCommentary #LiveCommentary pic.twitter.com/BptZ3EKfWE

– Nick Heath (@nickheathsport) April 5, 2020

“Flat seven, right at the end, Mark, Call of Duty and their wives, five bucks, three rum and coker and a second rehearsal for Weird Science until 2am.

Many of the videos have gone viral, and Heath has found thousands of followers on Twitter and Instagram as fans flock to his Life Commentary videos for fun.

Nick Heath ‘explodes’ on television worldwide.

Heath has received interest through London. He recently spoke with USA Today about this newfound popularity as a commentary on daily life.

“It was just going and having a little fun and getting my followers to enjoy it,” says the 41-year-old. “But it seems to have blown a bit since.”

“I’ve been talking about this a little bit before that to be a real-life game because the game to me is like its sound, its shape, its feel like acting on its own.

“So I think that if you can make that sound to a certain level, then you’re almost ready to play the music of other people.”

The commentator got sick last year when he started playing with rugBT + Israel Folau players.

This is not Heath’s first release and popularity. Last year, he also had a tumultuous time in which he played under Israeli Folau rugby players who were on the verge of being anti-LGBT.

In the video, Heath sang “God-fearing players telling me I should repent of my sins.”

“It’s not an option,” he said in the video. “I don’t want to be that way. But the fact that I connect with it with the support of my friends and family, means that I’m enjoying my life. ”