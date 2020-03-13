The community collects money for police retirement expenses

A community in Wareham, Mass., Is raising money for a police dog’s retirement expenses after feeling he needed medical care.

Rolf, a German K9 pastor who has served the Wareham Police Department for nine years, had aged and become the manager of his officer Mike Phinney, Wareham Week reported.

When Phinney’s friend, Geoff Worrell, heard that Rolf was having medical problems, he teamed up with a local owner of drop shipping shops to sell raffle tickets to help raise money for Rolf’s medical expenses.

Worrell explained that when police dogs, or K9s, are removed, the officer who worked with them takes them for the rest of their lives. Unlike their human counterparts, K9s do not receive health insurance or any other benefit after they retire from the police force.

In January, Trace Medieros, owner of Worrell and the shipping store, sold tickets for $ 5, or three for $ 10, raising a little more than $ 1,500 for the aging dog.

On January 31, background organizers raffled the winner’s 43-inch screen television in time for the Super Bowl.

Worrell said the experience was an opportunity to spread awareness, adding that he would like to see a policy that offers monetary support for retired police dogs.

Other communities have gathered around their retired K9s so they can stay with their owners as they gracefully grow old through retirement. According to the Courier-Herald Courier, a community in Washington state in King County gathered around its Black Diamond K9 dog, who was left blind.

And in Minnesota, a community on West St. Paul raised $ 9,000 so an officer could keep his partner away from the K9, the Grand Forks-Herald reported.