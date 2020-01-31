The company releases the world’s first “match patch” in the nicotine style

(CNN) – A company is launching a new product to help those who try to avoid meat.

Take a look at the “piece of meat”. It is a nicotine-like patch.

Strong Roots, the manufacturer of the product, says they should be worn on the arm, as you can see in the video player above.

The patches contain a smell of bacon, which is released by scratching the patch.

A professor at Oxford University says studies have shown that the scent can reduce cravings. So supposedly only the aroma of bacon can satisfy you.

According to Strong Roots, the patch is only available in the UK.

