The company’s CEO surprises the 67-year-old employee with a 10-day paid trip to Mecca (VIDEO) | Life

Calvin Khiu presents Shohor with the award he received. This is the fully paid trip to Mecca. – Screen grave from Tik Tok

PETALING JAYA, January 22 – Datuk Calvin Khiu, founder and CEO of MK Curtain Group, surprised a staff member with a 10-day trip to Mecca.

In a video Khiu posted on TikTok yesterday, 67-year-old Shohor Abd Rashid appears to be surprised when he is given a card with his name and trip.

@ khiu19

Impian Pekerja Adalah Impian Boss Juga. #makkah #Mkcurtain

♬ bunyi asal – Dato’Calvin khiu

“I’ve always wanted to go to Mecca because a dream came true for me,” said Shohor, who is planning to travel in March.

Khiu told Malay Mail that Shohor had been working with him for 10 years, adding that he was a good man and a hard worker.

The trip to Mecca is the first one he gave to his staff, as the more common destinations are usually trips to Singapore, Korea, Japan and European countries.

“The trips are usually offered to employees who have distinguished themselves in the company by achieving their specific goals,” said Khiu.

However, this award for Shohor was exceptional because it is a special award that is not based on performance in the workplace.

The post has so far received 42,400 likes on TikTok.

A businessman, Khiu, founded his own curtain business in 2005, the MK Curtain Group, which sells bespoke curtains before moving on to selling other products such as home decorations, carpets, wallpaper, and even handbags.

He also founded Outstanding Entrepreneurs (OE) to support prospective entrepreneurs through courses such as presentations and lectures.