The compassionate Samaritan, who tries to save the neighbor from dog attacks, accidentally shoots him and kills him with a crossbow

A Massachusetts man tried to be a compassionate Samaritan by preventing his neighbor from being molested by a dog. Instead, he accidentally killed the man with a crossbow, the authorities say.

Joshua Jadusingh, 27, died Wednesday afternoon at his home in Adams, Massachusetts, according to a statement from the Berkshire District Attorney General. Jadusingh had screamed for help when he tried to get away from two adult male pit bulls with whom he shared his home.

Jadusingh’s neighbor heard the requests and hurried to his own apartment to grab a crossbow for which he has a license.

“He could hear someone screaming for help saying, ‘Please shoot the dogs,'” said Harrington.

The dogs had been aggressive in the past. One of the dogs attacked someone in the apartment in 2018 and gave him medical care, Harrington told reporters.

The neighbor hurried to Jadusingh’s apartment. He pointed his crossbow at one of the pit bulls, who was up a flight of stairs outside a closed door, Harrington said. Jadusingh had barricaded himself behind the door.

The crossbow bolt pierced the dog’s neck, but cut through the closed door and killed Jadusingh, Harrington said.

The Adams Police Department had received several calls for adulteration, the prosecutor said. The dogs directed their aggression against the answering officers and their K-9 unit. The police used official weapons for the animals, according to the authorities.

A dog died in the house, said Harrington. The other dog ran out of the house and down the street before another officer shot him. An autopsy of the dogs showed that a total of five rounds hit the animals.

An uninjured child was found in a nearby apartment, according to the prosecutor.

Police are investigating Jadusingh’s death as an accident, according to prosecutor, and Harrington told reporters that she is not expecting criminal charges against the neighbor.

“It’s really a chain of very unfortunate circumstances,” she said.