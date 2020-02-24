BERLIN – Immediately after the United Kingdom voted in 2016 to leave the European Union, policymakers and political leaders throughout Europe feared that they, much too, would quickly facial area a related disaster. They anxious about a domino impact in which populist movements and politicians would guide other member states out of the EU a person by a single, correctly reversing a decadeslong process of European integration.

But, at the very least right until just lately, Brexit experienced the reverse effect. A lot to everyone’s shock, the EU in the years soon after the U.K.’s referendum relished a Brexit dividend.

Europeans watched the U.K. descend into political chaos, with Britons virtually stockpiling meals and drugs for fear of what the foreseeable future may well hold. EU member states that usually concur on quite tiny out of the blue found by themselves united behind the European Commission’s negotiating tactic.

Help for the EU among Europeans soared. The new joke was that thanks to U.S. President Donald Trump and Brexit, The us and Britain had saved the Europeans from them selves for the third time in a century.

But, rather than averting an EU-wide disaster, the Brexit dividend may have simply deferred an inevitable reckoning. In talking with European presidents, prime ministers and international ministers at this year’s Munich Safety Meeting, one could detect a palpable worry that the costs of Brexit would soon start out to outweigh the advantages. Numerous nationwide politicians and EU-degree policymakers are now apprehensive that the dividend will turn into a liability.

Possessing achieved an arrangement on the changeover interval, British Key Minister Boris Johnson’s government finds alone in the bizarre placement of getting ready to assert that it “got Brexit done” with out in fact acquiring made any of the sacrifices required for leaving the EU.

Until eventually Dec. 31, British organizations will carry on to have total access to the EU single market, Britain will continue to be in the customs union and British citizens will be capable to travel freely throughout Europe.

So much, then, the serious-planet fees of Brexit have been in essence nil. Consequently, on the day following Britain’s official withdrawal from the EU, the pro-Brexit journalist Daniel Hannan could gloat on Twitter that: “One day in and so much: No food riots / No drugs shortages / No gridlocked motorways / No migrant camps in Kent / No collapse in house rates / No crisis tax rises / No planet war / Weren’t we instructed that ‘It’s not Task Dread, it is Project Reality’?”

With a substantial 80-seat parliamentary vast majority, Johnson has been ready to present himself as a lot more statesman-like and dynamic than his European counterparts, numerous of whom are dealing with political crises of their personal.

In Germany, the two most important political parties are in the grips of an ongoing psychodrama, owing to issues from the Greens on the still left and the Option for Germany on the (much) ideal. In France, President Emmanuel Macron is pursuing a challenging pension reform, and will possible have his nose bloodied in regional elections following month. Spain and Italy, meanwhile, have weak and divided governments.

Furthermore, Johnson is preparing a populist financial policy deal, full with fiscal stimulus and Trump-like handouts to favored constituencies. The hope is to engineer an economic upswing that will place the U.K. to outperform the eurozone, at least in the short term. If the gambit succeeds, populist events in other EU member states will after again see Britain as a design (relatively than a cautionary tale) for their possess Euroskeptic triggers.

Building issues worse, European leaders will now find it considerably extra tricky to keep the outstanding level of intra-EU unity reached by Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, in the course of the first period of the talks.

When the EU commences to negotiate the specifics of a trade and expenditure offer with the U.K., the divergent economic styles and stability requires of northern, southern, eastern and western member states will be much more durable to reconcile. Johnson’s authorities, embracing the position of Perfidious Albion, will not hesitate to exploit these divisions.

And yet there can be no question that Brexit will hasten the U.K.’s drop in the medium and extensive phrase, leaving the region poorer, additional insecure and less influential than it otherwise would have been.

Even though the transition has been designed especially to prevent a cliff edge or a solitary second of crisis, it will inevitably be remembered as a time period of skipped chances for slowing Britain’s continual slide into middling provincialism. For now, though, this decline will be obscured by Johnson’s infectious bonhomie and public grandstanding, touting the political gains of Brexit though disregarding the looming costs of leaving the solitary market place.

In the following round of talks, problems French International Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, the U.K. and the EU will be trying to “rip each other apart.” Whereas Johnson’s political fate rests on building Brexit search like a charge-cost-free achievements, the EU’s interests run in particularly the other route. The even worse Brexit seems to be, the a lot easier it will be to fend off Euroskeptic troubles from in just the EU.

European leaders are now weaving a new narrative to present that Britain will experience from its determination. Even with so many other mounting crises — from trade and technological know-how wars to weather transform and the re-emergence of the Islamic Condition — the require to convince European voters that Brexit was a negative concept is when yet again soaring to existential value.

Mark Leonard is director of the European Council on Overseas Relations. © Job Syndicate, 2020 www.task-syndicate.org