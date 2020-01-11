The Connecticut building designed by Marcel Breuer is to become a hotel

Loading...

The Pirelli building designed by Marcel Breuer is being converted into a hotel according to a new plan for the future.

Kenneth C. Zirkel / Creative Commons

There aren’t many architects whose names are ultimately adopted by museums – but Marcel Breuer wasn’t the greatest architect. When the Metropolitan Museum of Art took over the Breuer-designed building of the Whitney Museum on Madison Avenue, it was christened Met Breuer in homage to his work.

But not far from New York City, Breuer’s distinctive work faced an uncertain future. A brutalist building in New Haven, Connecticut that Breuer designed as headquarters for Armstrong Rubber Co. and later housed Pirelli who bought Armstrong suffered after Pirelli sold the structure.

According to Curbed, the Pirelli building will soon have a new function – the city has approved the conversion into a hotel. Her report gives an impression of what to expect: “Up to 165 rooms, 129 parking spaces and 200 square meters of bicycle parking space.” Developer Bruce Becker was involved in similar projects, including the conversion of the vehicle building designed by Welton Becket at 777 Main Street in Hartford in residences.

The New Haven Independent reports that Becker said the Pirelli building “has the potential to be preserved and converted into a net zero-energy boutique hotel and conference center”.

This can also be seen as part of a victorious contemporary trend in which architecturally distinctive buildings from past decades find new life entirely or partially as hotels. For those who want to preserve the region’s architectural history, this renewed future of a building designed by Breuer is great news.

