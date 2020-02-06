The conservative party’s moderate centers have disappeared

Frank Graves is President of Ottawa-based EKOS Research Associates and an honorary member of the School of Public Policy at the University of Calgary. Michael Valpy is a Senior Fellow at Massey College and a Senior Fellow in Public Policy at the Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy at the University of Toronto.

Former Quebec Prime Minister Jean Charest has been one of the leading party elephants who have fled the upper class of the conservative leadership campaign in recent days. The party has changed a lot since he was last active in 1998.

They wonder why conservative strategists and the media no longer made what he said.

You said that the party is confused. it has lost its identity, has to find itself – if the party for the most part knows exactly where it is and how it got there. It is the strategists and media who live in a situation that resembles a state of denial.

MORE: Don’t be afraid of the social conservatives

They are having a surreal debate about what the party needs to do to improve itself and spread its political message. Make symbolic or mild political nods toward the political center, have their leaders come to a parade of pride, and explain that this is not the case, reopening the abortion debate, do something to limp the “extremist wing” of the party ,

However, the conservative moderate center has almost disappeared. The so-called Red Tories mostly left the party and went elsewhere. There is no “extremist wing” – that is imagined. Fundamental changes have shaped the party’s base, reflecting the different views, preferences and values ​​of the vast majority of Canadians and having little to do with what anyone thinks about gay parades. As in Britain and the United States, authoritarian or orderly populism has polarized Canada into two incommensurable camps.

The conservative party that most Canadians knew – the political center that had previously been able to find central ground on the most fissile issues of the day – has disappeared. What contemporary conservative strategists and the media seem to find difficult to see is that Canadian politics has become much more like American politics – it has become tribal politics. And just as two Americas have taken root and blossomed, two Canadians appear on this side of the border.

MORE: Why doesn’t Peter MacKay speak French?

EKOS Research found that four years ago there was a 10 percentage point gap between liberals and conservatives who chose climate change as the main political problem. This gap is now 46 percentage points.

More than 90 percent of Canadians who identify with the political center of the left, 65 percent of adult citizens, believe that Canada now has a climate emergency (they don’t think it’s coming, but that it’s there now). For people who identify themselves as supporters of the Conservatives or the People’s Party, the proportion is below 30 percent. Four years ago, there was a 20 percent gap between liberals and conservatives in terms of trust in science. That exploded 40 percent apart after the last election.

Since 2012, the number of conservative voters who believe Canada has allowed “too many” visible minorities to immigrate has risen from 47 to 70 percent. In the meantime, the corresponding frequency of liberals who agree that there are too many has dropped from 35 to 15 percent. A modest 12 percent gap has also expanded to a massive 55 percent gap.

MORE: Who Will Be the Next Tory Leader? Ask Rona Ambrose.

Compromises are much less practical in Canadian politics than in the past.

At the beginning of the 21st century, almost 50 percent of Canadian voters said they were neither small-liberal nor small-conservative voters. Those who say “none” today are less than half of what they were 20 years ago – everyone opts for one side.

This means that the ability to find the central terrain on the most controversial issues of the day is disappearing. The only way forward for those who win the electoral power is to say, “Sorry, you are wrong, we are right.” When the gap is so outrageous, you have to make decisions to create the predictable toxic backlash among the losers. With regard to climate change, we see this in Alberta and Saskatchewan as well as in men of all ages who do not have a university education.

This doesn’t just apply to Canada. It is a new feature of western democracy. You can hear it in England after Brexit (“Take Back Control”), in Trump America (“Make America Great Again”) and now in the proclamation by conservative leader Erin O’Toole that he was with him at the party presidency The Conservatives will “recapture our great country”.

You can hear it in candidate Peter MacKay, who contrasts his masculinity with that of the prime minister. MacKay likes to stay active playing hockey, while Justin Trudeau prefers yoga.

What nobody seems to be saying to the members of this new Conservative Party is that Canada looks like a relatively prosperous country from above and outside, but the people who form the party base are the victims of an economy that has done little for them in the past 30 years – one that is undermining the security and identity they had in the past, and that is increasingly taking urban living and safe retirement out of reach as they drop out of the middle class.

It is the face of authoritarian populism that is the driving force behind the new conservatism in Canada. Traditional progressive conservatives may long for the status quo conservatism of yore. The new base is more like Trumpian populists than the Red Tories of the Charest era. While northern populism in Canada is a little less flowery, it is essential for the current Conservative Party.